Shahid Kapoor Drops Stills From 'Deva', Ignites Buzz Ahead Of Release - SEE PICS

New Delhi: The excitement surrounding Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films' highly anticipated action thriller Deva continues to intensify as the release date draws closer. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the film has generated significant buzz with its high-energy trailer and captivating music, setting the stage for a memorable cinematic experience. Fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see this gripping story unfold on the big screen.

Shahid Kapoor has further fueled the anticipation with a recent social media post, sharing electrifying stills from the film’s sets. The actor teased fans with the caption: “This post is injurious to health. #DEVA”, promising even more action-packed intensity to come.

The trailer, which was released on Friday, generated significant buzz among fans, sparking widespread excitement for Deva. Its intense visuals and gripping narrative set the tone for the film, highlighting the suspense, betrayal, and high-stakes action that will unfold on screen. With Shahid Kapoor’s character caught in a dangerous conspiracy, Deva promises to be a rollercoaster ride of suspense and action.

Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Deva promises to be a high-octane ride that blends gripping storytelling with explosive action. With the release slated for January 31, 2025, fans are eagerly counting down the days to witness the thrilling spectacle unfold on the big screen.