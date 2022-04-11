हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
jersey

Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Jersey' again postponed, gets new release date to avoid clash with ‘KGF: Chapter 2’

'Jersey' will see Shahid play the role of Arjun, a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for his son.

Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur starrer &#039;Jersey&#039; again postponed, gets new release date to avoid clash with ‘KGF: Chapter 2’

Mumbai: Planning to watch Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ on April 14? If so, then you won't be happy to know that the release date of the film has been changed yet again.’Jersey’, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, will now hit the theatres on April 22.

Sharing the update, film producer Aman Gill said, "As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into ‘Jersey’ and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April."

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, `Jersey`, a remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name. The movie will see Shahid play the role of Arjun, a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for his son.

It seems like the makers have postponed the release to avoid the box office clash with Yash`s `KGF: Chapter 2`, which will be out in theatres on April 14.

Earlier, `Jersey` got delayed in December last year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

