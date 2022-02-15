हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur's 'Jersey' gets a new release date

After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Jersey' will now release in theatres on April 14.

Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur&#039;s &#039;Jersey&#039; gets a new release date
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Jersey' will now release in theatres on April 14.

 

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey' is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India in order to fulfil his son's wish.

 

Jersey was earlier scheduled to be released on December 31, 2021 but got postponed due to the Omicron scare.

Actor Pankaj Kapur is also a part of the film, which is produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill.

 

Tags:
Shahid KapoorMrunal ThakurJersey filmnew release date2019 Telugu hitGowtam Tinnanuri
