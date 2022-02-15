Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur's 'Jersey' gets a new release date

NEW DELHI: After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Jersey' will now release in theatres on April 14.

So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 15, 2022

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey' is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India in order to fulfil his son's wish.

'JERSEY' NEW RELEASE DATE LOCKED: 14 APRIL... #Jersey - starring #ShahidKapoor and #MrunalThakur - to release in cinemas on 14 April 2022... Directed by #GowtamTinnanuri. pic.twitter.com/TV181LZJoV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2022

Jersey was earlier scheduled to be released on December 31, 2021 but got postponed due to the Omicron scare.

Actor Pankaj Kapur is also a part of the film, which is produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill.