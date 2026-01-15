Shahid Kapoor Starrer O’Romeo Trailer Launch Cancelled Due To Security Concerns? Here’s What We Know

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo has already emerged as one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ahead of its theatrical release on February 13, 2026, the trailer launch was expected to take place soon. However, according to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers have cancelled the trailer launch event.

If reports are to be believed, the decision was taken amid security concerns following allegations made by the daughter of Hussain Ustara. Sanober Shaikh has reportedly demanded a ransom of ₹2 crore from the makers, claiming that her father has been inaccurately depicted in O’Romeo.

While more details are awaited, the makers have not issued any official statement regarding the cancellation of the trailer launch.

Why Is O’Romeo in Legal Controversy?

The film landed in a major controversy after a legal notice was reportedly sent to the filmmakers by Sanober Shaikh, daughter of Hussain Ustara. According to multiple media reports, the notice claims that the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial portrays her father inaccurately and seeks compensation of ₹2 crore.

About O’Romeo

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film marks his collaboration with Shahid Kapoor after more than eight years. The duo previously worked together on Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). O’Romeo also marks Triptii Dimri’s first collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor.

Set in the post-Independence-era Mumbai underworld, the teaser introduces Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri along with the rest of the ensemble cast, which includes Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Veteran actor Farida Jalal is also seen in a rare, fierce avatar.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Deva. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the action thriller follows ACP Dev Ambre, a violent young cop who undergoes a drastic personality change after losing his memory in an accident and is forced to reinvestigate the death of a fellow police officer. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, among others.

Shahid also has Cocktail 2 in the pipeline, alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

O’Romeo is scheduled to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.