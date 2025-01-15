Shahid Kapoor Teases 'Deva' Trailer Release Date With A Fresh Still From Film

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor is all set to make a grand return to the big screen with his much-awaited electrifying and explosive action-thriller film, Deva. After a year-long hiatus, the buzz surrounding the film has been building steadily since its announcement. With the teaser and the first song, Bhasad Macha, making waves, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer drop.

Breaking the suspense, Shahid Kapoor took to social media today to share an exciting update—the Deva trailer will officially release next week!

Sharing a striking picture from the film, Shahid captioned it: “TRAILER AGLE HAFTE …. #Deva #Raw #Hard #Mass.”

In the post, Shahid sports a rugged look with a thick beard and a cigarette in his mouth, exuding intensity and charisma. This glimpse of his raw, massy avatar has left fans thrilled and counting down the days to the trailer release.

Deva promises to be an electrifying action thriller, directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film is slated to hit theaters on January 31, 2025.