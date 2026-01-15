Shahid Kapoor Teases Romantic Track ‘Hum Toh Tere Hi Liye’ From O’ Romeo

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor's fans are eagerly waiting for February as his film 'O Romeo' is set to release. In the film, he will be seen in a completely different avatar.



On Thursday, the makers unveiled a new poster of the film, giving a sneak peek into the audio of the romantic song 'Hum To Tere Hi Liye'.



In the poster, Shahid is seen holding Triptii Dimri close. His eyes fixed on her, as the imagery evokes an intense mix of love and tenderness amid chaos.



Adding to its emotional depth, the song features lyrics penned by the legendary Gulzar and is sung by the soulful Arijit Singh.

Sharing the poster, Shahid on Instagram wrote, "Hum toh tere hi liye the. O'ROMEO. In cinemas 13th Feb, 2026.

The entire song will be out on Friday.



Sajid Nadiadwala presents O'Romeo, a film by Vishal Bhardwaj. Produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O'Romeo releases in Valentine's Week on 13th February 2026.



Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba, and Rahul Deshpande are also a part of the film.