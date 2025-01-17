Deva Trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor Channels Fierce Cop Avatar In Grippng Action - WATCH

New Delhi: The much-anticipated trailer of 'Deva', starring Shahid Kapoor, was unveiled on Friday, generating a wave of excitement among fans. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, 'Deva' promises to be a high-octane action thriller, with Shahid Kapoor taking on the role of a fearless and rebellious cop who is deeply driven by a sense of justice.

The over two-minute-long trailer introduces Shahid as a police officer with anger management issues, who is forced to confront his internal struggles while solving a complex, high-profile case. The trailer showcases intense action sequences and a gripping narrative that hints at a deep conspiracy. Shahid's character is seen battling not only external enemies but also his personal demons as he navigates the world of crime and corruption.

In addition to Shahid Kapoor, the film features a strong ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, who plays a pivotal role as a journalist, contributing to the unravelling of the gripping story. The trailer also introduces the talents of Pavail Gulati, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait, all of whom bring significant contributions to the film’s multi-dimensional characters.

Set against the backdrop of intense suspense and danger, 'Deva' explores themes of betrayal, deceit, and the undercurrents of a dangerous conspiracy that threatens the peace of the nation. The tension builds as Shahid’s character uncovers shocking revelations that not only challenge his belief in justice but also put his life at risk.

Produced by Zee Studios, 'Deva' is slated to hit cinemas on January 31, 2025.