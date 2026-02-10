Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo advance booking update, theatrical run-time & certification

O'Romeo advance booking: The much-awaited Vishal Bhardwaj movie O'Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead role is opening in cinemas on February 13, 2026. The action drama also features Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary among others in pivotal parts.

O'Romeo advance booking update

The movie has reportedly completed its censor formalities, with the film receiving an A (Adults Only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial has a theatrical runtime of 2 hours and 58 minutes.

The advance booking of the film is expected to commence on February 10, on Tuesday, three days ahead of the release, reports Sacnilk.

O'Romeo Budget, cast fee

The actioner is made on a budget of around Rs 75–80 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office to be considered a hit. Vishal Bhardwaj told IANS, how Vikrant Massey had committed to O’Romeo years ago when he was still an emerging talent. Despite becoming a major star after ‘12th Fail’, Vikrant honoured that promise when approached again, choosing to do the role free of cost. The actor told Vishal Bhardwaj that watching ‘Maqbool’ inspired him to enter the film industry and changed his life forever, making this special appearance his way of paying tribute. Vikrant shot for nearly 8–9 days, delivering a powerful performance that adds significant weight to the narrative.

Vishal further revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia also agreed to be part of 'O'Romeo' without charging a single penny, despite budget constraints. Though her role is brief, it plays a crucial part in unveiling a major plot twist in the film. Tamannaah immediately said yes when approached and went on to shoot for nearly 12 days far more than initially planned, also participating in workshops and rehearsals to prepare for the layered character. Her commitment and generosity, Vishal noted, left a lasting impact on the film.

About O'Romeo film, cast

O Romeo' marks a fourth collaboration between Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor, who have previously worked together in films like 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'. Earlier, the makers announced the film's title and release date, along with a new poster.

The movie features Shahid Kapoor in the role of a ruthless gangster obsessively in love with Triptii Dimri’s character. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble featuring Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia in a special appearance.

The trailer which was dropped sometime back is packed with lot of high-octane fight sequences that underline the film's narrative.

O'Romeo is set to hit theatres around Valentine's Week on February 13, 2026.