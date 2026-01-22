Shanaya Kapoor–Adarsh Gourav’s Tu Yaa Main Trailer promises a deadly Valentine’s day survival thriller

Tu Yaa Main trailer: The trailer of the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, was released on Thursday and has left a strong impression. The edge-of-the-seat preview pulls viewers into the lives of two content creators whose adventurous collaborations take a terrifying turn when they come face-to-face with a menacing crocodile.

Opening with a playful nod to Khoon Bhari Maang, the teaser introduces Shanaya Kapoor as Miss Vanity and Adarsh Gourav as ‘A’, a confident creator from Nalasopara. What begins as fun collaborations and adrenaline-filled escapades soon spirals into chaos as the duo find themselves trapped in a blood-stained pool, fighting for survival against a relentless, bloodthirsty crocodile.

With danger closing in, survival becomes the only content that matters. Will they make it out alive? This Valentine’s Day, love is set to bite back.

Director Bejoy Nambiar brings a fresh, new-age narrative that promises to turn an ordinary date into a chilling cinematic experience.

Tu Yaa Main is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.

Adarsh Gourav, who stars alongside Shanaya Kapoor, is known for his work across films, television, and digital platforms. Trained in Hindustani classical music, Gourav began his acting career as a child artiste, appearing in films such as My Name Is Khan, where he played a younger version of Shah Rukh Khan’s character.

He rose to prominence with his role as Balram Menon in Prime Video’s Made in Heaven, which highlighted his ability to portray complex, contemporary characters. Gourav achieved international recognition with his lead performance in The White Tiger, earning global acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, making him one of the few Indian actors to receive the honour.

He has since appeared in international projects, including Apple TV+’s Extrapolations, and continues to be praised for his grounded performances and thoughtful choice of character-driven roles.