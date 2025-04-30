Advertisement
Shanaya Kapoor’s Debut Film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan To Release On THIS Date

Shanaya Kapoor is set to make a memorable first impression with her debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which is officially slated for release in theatres on July 11.

Breaking away from the typical debut formula, Shanaya’s first role promises emotional depth and individuality — a refreshing departure that has already sparked buzz among fans.

The newly unveiled motion poster offers a glimpse into the soul of the film — a visual symphony of love, longing, and unspoken emotions, beautifully underscored by Vishal Mishra’s hauntingly melodic score.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the romantic drama also stars National Award-winner Vikrant Massey opposite Shanaya. Together, they bring to life a heartfelt story enriched by powerful performances and evocative music.

Following Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Shanaya Kapoor will also appear in Tu Yaa Main, JC, and the upcoming Student of the Year series.

