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  • /Shaque: Trust No One trailer: Parineeti Chopra’s nine-year search for missing child takes chilling turn

Shaque: Trust No One trailer: Parineeti Chopra’s nine-year search for missing child takes chilling turn

The trailer of Parineeti Chopra’s OTT debut Shaque: Trust No One is out, offering a glimpse into a mother’s nine-year search for her missing child as trust, suspicion and betrayal begin to blur the line between truth and deception.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 06:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
Shaque: Trust No One trailer: Parineeti Chopra’s nine-year search for missing child takes chilling turn
Image Credit: Parineeti Chopra, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Shaque: Trust No One trailer: Parineeti Chopra’s nine-year search for missing child takes chilling turn
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