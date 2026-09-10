/Shaque: Trust No One trailer: Parineeti Chopra’s nine-year search for missing child takes chilling turn

Mumbai: The makers of “Shaque: Trust No One” have released the trailer of the upcoming thriller on social media. The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse into a mother’s nine-year-long search for her missing child. Headlined by Parineeti Chopra, the series explores themes of trust, suspicion and betrayal as her search takes an unexpected turn. The trailer shows a mother’s relentless search for her missing child. Driven by her instincts and an unwavering belief that her child is still out there, her nine-year-long search turns into a quest to uncover a truth hidden in plain sight, while forcing her to confront a chilling question: Can she trust the people closest to her?