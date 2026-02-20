Shatak movie review: The human story behind India’s most influential Sangh

Director: Aashish Mall

Writers: Anil Agarwal, Utsav Dan, Rohit Gahlowt, Nitin Sawant

Duration: 112 Minutes

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rating: 4

Shatak is an epic tale of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, from its conception to becoming one of the biggest and most powerful entity in India. A group or ideology that has garnered a lot of admiration, and praises but not without criticism, and debates, but from the humble beginning to a force to reckon with, this organisation a come a long way, clocking a century. This film covered first fifty years, showcasing the transformation of resolve into a movement, which hasn’t been easy, the amount of hard-work, sacrifice and consistently evolving and moving forward, the film showcases everything and let the audience decide.

Turing a well-documented history into something you can almost feel and experience, and most importantly understand, the individuals behind the movement, showcasing their bravery and unwavering beliefs, despite facing severe opposition. With only first 50 years covered in Shatak, audience can be rest assured the next instalment is on the way.

The makers doesn’t waste time and gets right into creating the environment and times, when the idea was germinated, using live-action with cutting-edge technology, to establish the aesthetics, and not let it turn into a selling point. The technology is used to bring historical figures and events to life, making it a surreal experience.

We are introduced to Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, a man of principal, dignity and resolve, someone with foresight, not a larger than life hero but a man of strong beliefs, discipline, and integrity. Watching his humble beginnings, the sacrifices he made during the freedom struggle, and the early, tentative steps of the RSS makes him feel real. The open fields and small gatherings may seem understated, but they’re truly inspiring, reminding us that great movements often start from modest beginnings, fueled by dedication rather than grand displays.

When leadership passes to Madhav Sadasiva Golwalkar, the film slows down to let the weight sink in. The bans during the freedom struggle, the aftermath of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, and the painstaking rebuilding of the organization are shown with quiet gravitas. Strategy, moral courage, and commitment are emphasized over melodrama, giving the audience room to absorb the scale of what was accomplished.

Shatak is more than organizational history—it’s about India’s nation-building moments. Dadra and Nagar Haveli’s liberation is portrayed with dignity, and the efforts in Kashmir are shown with precision and sensitivity. The film makes it clear that the RSS played a role behind the scenes, shaping the country’s destiny with courage and vision.

What makes the film truly stand out are the human stories. Young swayamsevaks leaving home, families facing uncertainty, volunteers quietly taking responsibility—the emotions, fears, and dedication make history feel personal. Each frame lingers just enough for the audience to feel the weight of commitment and the nobility of purpose.

The creative team deserves praise. Produced by Kridhan Mediatech, conceptualized by Anil D. Agarwal, directed with care by Aashish Mall, and produced by Vir Kapur with co-producer Aashish Tiwari under Ada 360 Degree LLP, the film is a labour of passion and belief. Every creative choice reflects respect for history, the organization, and the people whose stories are being told. They resist sensationalism, embracing authenticity and subtlety.

Shatak isn’t just history on screen—it’s an emotional exploration of conviction, courage, and service. It turns debates about the RSS into understanding, showing viewers that behind every movement are people willing to dedicate their lives to an idea bigger than themselves. By the end, there’s a deep respect for the century-long journey of the RSS, its role in nation-building, and the quiet commitment of its members.

Kridhan Mediatech production, Shatak is a cinematic celebration of belief, resilience, and dedication. It moves you, inspires you, and lingers in memory. The first 50 years are captured brilliantly; the next 50 await. Shatak is more than a film—it’s a tribute to an idea that refused to bend.

Shatak is a masterclass in storytelling, historical insight, and emotional resonance. It honors both the RSS and the ordinary people whose extraordinary dedication helped shape the nation.