‘She lights up every scene’: Netizens praise Sanya Malhotra’s performance in Toaster

New Delhi: With Toaster now streaming on Netflix, the film has quickly sparked conversation online for its engaging narrative and performance-driven storytelling.

Starring Sanya Malhotra alongside Rajkummar Rao, the project blends emotion and nuance, leaving audiences talking, particularly about Malhotra’s standout performance.

Social media platforms have been flooded with praise for the actor, with many calling her a “powerhouse performer” who brings depth, honesty, and effortless charm to the screen.

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One user wrote, “Spunky and sincere, what can’t she do? Sanya Malhotra lights up Toaster every time she’s on screen with Rajkummar Rao.”

Another viewer shared, “Watching Sanya Malhotra in Toaster just makes me excited to see her shine on the big screen next.”

Echoing similar sentiments, a netizen commented, “Give us more of Sanya Malhotra—she lights up Toaster with honesty and delivers an amazing performance. Can’t wait to see her again on the big screen.”

Several viewers also highlighted the subtlety she brings to her role. One post read, “Sanya Malhotra in Toaster is too good. Her role is well-etched, and she enhances it with her performance. Looking forward to Sundar Poonam and her future projects.”

Many users pointed to her growing consistency, referencing her recent work. “Sanya Malhotra is on a roll—Pagglait, Kathal, and now Toaster. Really looking forward to what she brings next,” read another comment.

While Toaster itself continues to generate discussion, it is Malhotra who appears to be at the centre of the buzz. Timelines across platforms are filled with appreciation posts applauding her ability to anchor the narrative with ease, further cementing her reputation as one of the most dependable performers in the industry today.

About Toaster

Toaster follows a stingy man who becomes obsessed with a ₹5,000 toaster he gifted to a newlywed couple. This obsession spirals into a chain of chaotic events involving murder and mayhem.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

Abhishek Banerjee also features in a special cameo, reuniting with Rajkummar Rao after Stree and Stree 2.

Taking to social media, Abhishek shared pictures with Rajkummar Rao and wrote, “We all need friends we can laugh with… and if you get to work with those friends, consider yourself extremely lucky. A very friendly appearance in a very friendly film #Toaster. Big congratulations to @patralekhaa and @rajkummar_rao for their maiden production. It’s not easy—and that’s why we need more from you guys, because you made it look easy.”