Shefali Shah enjoys playing a gynaec in Ayushmann's 'DoctorG,' check out BTS video

The film, which stars actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, has been written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh, and Anubhuti Kashyap.

Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 03:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Ever since the trailer of the upcoming medical campus comedy-drama 'Doctor G' has come out, the anticipation among the audience is rising with each passing day. 

The film's creators continuously capture the audience with its songs while also engrossing them with behind-the-scenes videos of its intriguing characters. Now they are here with the BTS video of Dr. Nandini, played by Shefali Shah.

Shefali Shah has played the character of Dr. Nandini in the film. While bringing the character close to the audience, the makers are here with the BTS video capturing the formation of Dr. Nandini played by Shefali Shah. In the video, The talented actress can be seen enjoying playing the character of the doctor and having a great time on the set with the team.

While expressing her childhood dream of being a doctor she said, "It's always exciting. When I was a kid, I wanted to be a doctor, I wanted to be a neurosurgeon but Life had other plans and I wasn't ready to study physics." Moreover, while adding about the film she said "It's a very very nice script, very sensitive, sweet and interesting subject and it's very funny".

The film, which stars actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, has been written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap. Doctor G is set to release in theatres on the 14th of October.

