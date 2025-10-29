Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2977758https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/shehar-tere-song-out-vijay-varma-and-fatima-sana-shaikh-s-chemistry-shines-in-manish-malhotra-s-gustaakh-ishq-2977758.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
GUSTAAKH ISHQ

‘Shehar Tere’ Song Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Chemistry Shines In Manish Malhotra’s ‘Gustaakh Ishq’

The third song, 'Shehar Tere', from designer Manish Malhotra's debut production Gustaakh Ishq has been released, featuring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. 

|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 11:28 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Shehar Tere’ Song Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Chemistry Shines In Manish Malhotra’s ‘Gustaakh Ishq’(Source: ANI)

Mumbai: The third track from Manish Malhotra's 'Gustaakh Ishq' has been released, bringing the emotions behind "longing and yearning for your beloved."

The song titled 'Shehar Tere' significantly gives words to the unsaid feelings, attempting to capture the raw feelings amid the changing seasons. The onscreen chemistry between the lead actors, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, adds more weight to the song, while Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi bring a magnetic screen appeal.

The track also unites the musical magic of Vishal Bhardwaj, Jazim Sharma, and Himani Kapoor, alongside Gulzar's deeply moving lyrics.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Marking a new chapter for ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, 'Gustaakh Ishq' is made under his banner, Stage5 Production. He produces the film alongside his brother, Dinesh Malhotra.

Directed by Vibhu Puri. 'Gustaakh Ishq' unfolds as a "poignant love story of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab."

The teaser for the film was unveiled in August this year, giving a glimpse of Manish Malhotra's "daring story of love - ishq."
The teaser hints at a period romance, focusing on the budding love story between the characters of Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah also makes an enigmatic appearance, adding more layers to the narrative.

Speaking about the film, Vijay told ANI, "I'm very excited. It's a very exciting, very simple, lovely, beautiful, and rich love story."
Earlier, the makers unveiled two songs, including 'Ul Jalool Ishq' and 'Aap Is Dhoop'.
'Gustaakh Ishq' will hit theatres on November 21, 2025. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

organized sling
Formal Sling Bags To Level Up Your daily Fashion
Singapore
How A Dot On The Map Became One Of The Richest Countries On Earth
DNA Exclusive
Is Pakistan-Taliban Conflict Now In Iran’s Hands? DNA Decodes
mens shorts
Stylish Men’s Shorts on Myntra: Trendy Picks for Every Occasion
Europe Tech Jobs for Indians
Europe Is Desperate For Indian Tech Graduates – Here’s How You Can Cash In
Supreme Court
Justice Surya Kant, Wife Net Worth: Rs 8 Cr In FDs, Rs 4 Cr In PF, Gold & More
Perfume
Refreshing Perfumes on Myntra: Scents for Every Mood
women’s clogs
Women’s Clogs That Blend Comfort and Style: Perfect Everyday Footwear
elegant watches
Elegant Women’s Watches to Elevate Your Style for Every Occasion!
India-Thailand
India To Repatriate 500 Citizens From Thailand: MEA