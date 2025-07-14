Shekhar Kapur Praises Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great, Calling It A Work Of 'Greatness'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has expressed deep admiration for Anupam Kher’s directorial effort, Tanvi The Great, describing it as a film that “stole our hearts” and surpassed expectations. In a heartfelt social media post, Kapur praised Kher not only for his sensitive direction but also for his pride in the Indian Armed Forces and nuanced understanding of emotion and character.

“You stole our hearts with your film Tanvi The Great,” Kapur wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I knew you would make a good film, but you have crossed into greatness.” He went on to applaud Kher for his directorial sensitivity, his deep emotional storytelling, and his evident pride in the Indian Armed Forces.

Dear @AnupamPKher



You stole our hearts with your film #TanviTheGreat .. I knew you would make a good film, but you have crossed into greatness.



Bless you for the effort , for your heart , for your pride in our Armed Forces , for your deep deep understanding of your… — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 13, 2025

Adding to the growing chorus of admiration, actor Anil Kapoor reshared Kapur’s post on his own social media, standing in solidarity with his longtime friend and colleague. Kapoor’s gesture not only underscores the warm camaraderie among the three industry veterans but also highlights the growing buzz surrounding the film.

The film, directed by Anupam Kher and centred around themes of courage, resilience, and identity, appears to mark a significant chapter in his career, not just as an actor, but as a storyteller with heart. With endorsements from luminaries like Shekhar Kapur and Anil Kapoor, Tanvi The Great is shaping up to be more than just a film; it’s becoming a cultural moment in Indian cinema.