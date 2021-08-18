हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidharth Malhotra

Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra reveals what connects him to rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are co-stars in the Shershaah, are rumoured to be dating in real life. The movie is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who served in the Indian army during the 1999 Kargil War.

Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra reveals what connects him to rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Sidharth Malhotra is riding high on the success of his latest film ‘Shershaah; which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who served in the Indian army during the 1999 Kargil War and was awarded the prestigious Param Vir Chakra. Actress Kiara Advani essays the role of Dimple Cheema - Vikram’s fiance in the film. The two are rumoured to be dating in real life but have refrained from commenting on their relationship.

Sidharth Malhotra, however, in a recent interview opened up on what he and Kiara connect on. “There is a sense of regularness to her, which we both connect on. I am a boy who is from Delhi and I am not connected to the industry per se, but now have been here for many years. She has been working for a couple of years as well. We both have lives away from the industry and that is something that we connect on and cherish. Sometimes you get so embroiled in all these things that you forget to have a regular life. I think both of us have regular lives and that’s what we connect on,” shared the actor with ETimes.

The ‘Ek Villain’ actor also shared his professional equation with Kiara. “We were so eager to get her on board for Dimple’s role because we felt that she has a great sense of earnestness and honesty as an actor which I really admire about her. She gives a sense of purity. On the sets, too, she is instinctive; I would want to do more takes, but she would be okay with it,” revealed Sidharth.

Shershaah is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and is directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film is available on Amazon Prime Videos.

