Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra and Jai Bhim's Suriya react to Amazon Prime Video winning top slots in IMDB 2021 list

New Delhi: The Amazon Prime Video has as many as 6 of its movies and 3 of its originals secure a place in IMDB’s list of Top 10 Indian Films and Web Series of 2021 respectively. While the riveting courtroom drama, Jai Bhim has emerged as the top Indian film of the year, Shershaah, Master and Sardar Udham occupy the second, fourth and fifth spots in the list.

Karnan and Drishyam 2 also feature in the IMDb Top 10 Indian Films of 2021 list. Meanwhile, much love Amazon Originals The Family Man, The Last Hour and Mumbai Diaries 26/11 take the third, fourth and tenth spot in the IMDb Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2021 list.

“At Prime Video, we are focused on bringing great stories to our customers in India & around the world,” said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Head, Amazon Prime Video, India.

“With viewership from 99% of India’s pin codes, and world premieres of local content in 240+ countries and territories worldwide, we know that great content transcends linguistic or geographical boundaries. So many of our movies and series, this year, have won the love and appreciation of our customers and this is reflected in the IMDb’s top 10 films and web series lists for 2021. We are super encouraged by this and are proud to be home to so many of the top stories and storytellers.”

The list is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are based on the actual page views of IMDb users and updated weekly throughout the year.

This year’s film ranking is remarkable not just for featuring direct-to-service (DTS) films, a concept championed by Prime Video, but also for having local language films rank high. Jai Bhim (Tamil), Master (Tamil), Karnan (Tamil) and Amazon Original Movie Drishyam 2 (Malayalam), transcended the barriers of language and geography to find love and appreciation from viewers worldwide.

Sidharth Malhotra, who played Captain Vikram Batra in the Amazon Original Movie Shershaah, said, “It makes me really happy to see the continuous love and appreciation that Shershaah has been receiving. Bringing forth Captain Vikram Batra’s story was very important to me and to see that the film has resonated with audiences across the world, making it to the list of IMDb’s top-rated movies of 2021 is a great moment for our whole team! Acclaims like these motivate me to work harder for my audiences.”

Similarly, Amazon Original Movies Shershaah (Hindi) and Sardar Udham (Hindi) opened to a remarkable response world over, going on to become two of the most successful Hindi films on Prime Video.

Suriya, Founder of 2D Entertainment, Producer & lead actor of Jai Bhim said, "As an actor and producer, it’s not often that you come across incidents that leave you shaken. Jai Bhim has been one such experience, a film I am immensely proud to be a part of. It underlines an inarticulate subject and narrates a story of helplessness and social change in a fine blend of emotions and drama. It’s so heart-warming to see the love and appreciation that’s been coming our way from all quarters, critics and audience alike. I am elated that Jai Bhim is a part of the coveted ‘IMDb Top Rated Movies of 2021’ and would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our well-wishers and viewers for their votes. This kind of response reinstates our belief in good stories and the need to bring them to life. Thankful to Prime Video for taking Jai Bhim to more than 240 countries and territories."