Shilpa Shetty Recalls Shooting Iconic Climax Scene With Shah Rukh Khan Starrer 'Baazigar': 'I Never Spoke...'

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty recently shared intriguing details about the iconic climax scene of Baazigar, where Shah Rukh Khan's character pushes her from a building. The actress revealed that they filmed the intense moment nearly five times, with no VFX at the time, making the experience even more challenging.

"I had no knowledge about films at that time," Shilpa said, recalling her early days in Bollywood. "I used to be very nervous back then. Because I came from a South Indian background, I never spoke in Hindi on the sets. When I did 'Aag', I asked Kader Bhai to teach me Urdu, and that's when I learned from scratch. I used to feel very nervous about dialogue deliveries. But all of it is okay because I am able to convey. People understand what I am trying to say."

Shilpa also opened up about the physical demands of the scene, mentioning a scar on her hip that lasted for 8-10 years due to the harness used during the shot. "Back in those times, we did not have any VFX. So I had to act authentically to show that I was falling and the building was moving," she shared. Despite the difficulty, she considers the moment one of the most iconic in Hindi cinema, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan's performance and the film’s passionate storytelling.

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Baazigar remains a standout crime thriller in Bollywood history, and Shilpa Shetty's pivotal climax scene continues to be remembered as a landmark in the industry.