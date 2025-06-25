Sholay Cast Salary Revealed: Dharmendra Was The Highest-Paid Actor, Amitabh Bachchan Took Home Rs 1 Lakh, Jaya Bachchan Got Rs....

New Delhi: Come June 27 and one of the iconic films ever made in Indian cinema - Sholay- will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Not just this, the legendary movie will receive a special 50th anniversary tribute with the world premiere of its fully restored, uncut version at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy.

Sholay Uncut Version Screening

The screening is scheduled for Friday, June 27, 2025, at 9:45 PM, on the grand open-air screen at Piazza Maggiore, known for hosting memorable film events, reportedly. Sholay was directed by Ramesh Sippy, produced by his father GP Sippy, and written by Salim–Javed. The film was released in 1975 and is about two criminals, Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), hired by a retired police officer (Sanjeev Kumar) to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri star as Veeru and Jai's love interests, Basanti and Radha, respectively. The music was composed by R D Burman.

The restored version is the result of a three-year collaboration between the Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films Pvt. Ltd. For the first time, viewers will be able to see the film with its original ending and previously deleted scenes that were missing from the version that was widely shown in theatres.

The restoration project involved working with rare materials found in film archives in Mumbai and London, and the final version was created with the help of experts in Italy and support from the British Film Institute.

The film will be shown in a 2.2:1 aspect ratio, with restored sound and visuals.

Amid buzz about Sholay, reports about the salary of the cast members is doing the rounds. Take a look:

According to Masala.com, Dharmendra received ₹1.5 lakh for his role in Sholay, making him the highest-paid actor in the cast. Amitabh Bachchan, in comparison, was paid ₹1 lakh. Sanjeev Kumar, who portrayed Thakur Baldev Singh, earned ₹1.25 lakh, while Amjad Khan was reportedly given ₹50,000 for his legendary portrayal of Gabbar Singh.

Hema Malini was paid ₹75,000, and Jaya Bachchan received the lowest remuneration, around ₹35,000.

(With ANI Inputs)