/Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Eetha’ teaser leaks online, fans call it 'career-defining performance'

The teaser of Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Eetha has surfaced online and quickly gone viral. The glimpse was reportedly screened in theatres alongside Cocktail 2, which released on Friday, and has received a strong response from audiences.
Fans have praised Kapoor’s transformation, the film’s visual style and the emotional depth shown in the teaser, with many calling it one of the most promising performances of her career.
The teaser features Kapoor portraying legendary Marathi tamasha and lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar during a significant chapter of her life.
In the teaser, Kapoor is seen with a nine-month baby bump as her character prepares to return to the stage shortly after giving birth. The intense sequence has sparked conversations on social media for its dramatic presentation and emotional impact.
After the teaser appeared online, several viewers shared their reactions on X, praising Kapoor’s screen presence and the film’s scale.
One fan wrote, “Just watched the teaser of #Eetha and wow Shraddha Kapoor looks absolutely gorgeous! The visuals are stunning, the story has so much promise, and the world feels rich & captivating. This feels like it could be a career-defining performance for her. Can’t wait to see more.”
Another user praised the film’s grandeur, writing, “The scale of #Eetha with #ShraddhaKapoor is extremely impressive! It’s attached to Cocktail 2 in theatres! #AjayAtul seem to have delivered something really special here!”
A third reaction read, “Shraddha Kapoor in & as #EETHA. The teaser is TERRIFIC! This will be a CAREER-BEST performance by Shraddha. And AJAY-ATUL have COOKED yet again! The soundtrack gonna be phenomenal.”
The short glimpse revisits one of the most talked-about moments associated with Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar’s journey. Kapoor’s character is shown preparing for a performance during the final stage of pregnancy.
The teaser captures her backstage moments, followed by the dramatic sequence of her delivering the baby and preparing to return to the stage soon after. The powerful visual storytelling has become one of the major talking points among viewers.
Kapoor, who was last seen in Stree 2, will next appear in Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is based on the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of the most recognised figures in Marathi folk theatre.
The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav in key roles.
Eetha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28, 2026.
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