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  • /Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Eetha’ teaser leaks online, fans call it 'career-defining performance'

Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Eetha’ teaser leaks online, fans call it 'career-defining performance'

Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Eetha’ teaser leaks online, fans hail her powerful transformation as the actress steps into the role of legendary tamasha artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 06:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Eetha’ teaser leaks online, fans call it 'career-defining performance'

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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