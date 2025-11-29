Shraddha Kapoor Voices Judy Hopps In Hindi Release Of Zootopia 2, Shares BTS Video

New Delhi: Disney’s highly anticipated Zootopia 2 has arrived in cinemas, and the Hindi version of the global blockbuster is drawing extra attention thanks to Shraddha Kapoor, who voices the spirited Judy Hopps. Her performance adds a charming and heartfelt touch to the beloved character, making her an inspired choice for the role.

Shraddha Kapoor Reveals BTS

A newly released behind-the-scenes video showcases Kapoor’s dubbing journey, offering fans a glimpse of the fun and energy she brought into the recording booth.

Currently running successfully in theatres, Zootopia 2 is receiving positive reviews and attracting large audiences worldwide. With its vibrant animation, engaging narrative and universal appeal, the film is being celebrated as a visual spectacle for viewers of all ages. Its strong box-office performance continues to set new benchmarks as the excitement around the sequel grows.

Zootopia 2 Brand New Poster

Disney previously unveiled a brand-new poster for the film, coinciding with its India release on 28 November. Fans across the globe are rejoicing as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return for another thrilling adventure. The studio shared the poster on social media with the caption: “A world of wonder, wit and wild twists awaits! Join @shraddhakapoor as the voice of #JudyHopps in Hindi, for a thrilling adventure in #Zootopia2. In cinemas now in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Critics have praised the film’s stunning visuals, clever humour and emotional depth. The expansive world of Zootopia once again comes alive through richly detailed animation, while the chemistry between returning favourites Judy and Nick adds both nostalgia and freshness to the storyline.

With its mix of heart, humour and high-energy adventure, Zootopia 2 stands out as a perfect family entertainer. Whether you’re watching with kids, friends or simply indulging in a bit of animated magic, the film promises an unforgettable big-screen experience.