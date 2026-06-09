Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3054024https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/shraddha-kapoors-next-film-eetha-gets-release-date-reunites-dinesh-vijan-and-laxman-utekar-after-chhaava-3054024.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesShraddha Kapoor's next film 'Eetha' gets release date; reunites Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar after 'Chhaava'
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor's next film 'Eetha' gets release date; reunites Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar after 'Chhaava'

Shraddha Kapoor will headline the emotionally charged drama Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 02:44 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shraddha Kapoor's next film 'Eetha' gets release date; reunites Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar after 'Chhaava'(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: In a major development for cinephiles, producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar are set to reunite for their next film, 'Eetha', with Shraddha Kapoor leading the cast in a powerful author-backed role.

The upcoming project marks the latest collaboration between Vijan and Utekar following the blockbuster success of 'Chhaava'.

Also Read | Saina Nehwal breaks silence on Parineeti Chopra unfollowing her, reveals Shraddha Kapoor was first choice for biopic

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The film is already attracting attention as one of the most anticipated releases on the horizon.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his X handle.

"DINESH VIJAN - LAXMAN UTEKAR REUNITE: SHRADDHA KAPOOR STARS IN 'EETHA' - RELEASE DATE LOCKED... Following the blockbuster success of #Chhaava, Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar reunite for #Eetha - a bold and emotionally charged film that features #ShraddhaKapoor in a powerful, author-backed role. The release date has been locked: 28 Aug 2026 [#RakshaBandhan]. The film also features #RandeepHooda and #MohdZeeshanAyyub in pivotal roles," he wrote.

Joining Kapoor in the cast are Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, both of whom will play pivotal characters in the narrative.

Produced under the Maddock Films banner, 'Eetha' represents a highly anticipated collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and the successful filmmaker duo.

The makers have also officially locked the film's release date. 'Eetha' is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026, strategically timed to coincide with the Raksha Bandhan holiday weekend.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026
Women's T20 WC: Fulmalli, spinners star as India beat Windies in warm-up match
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
Amid delays, Rajnath Singh reviews progress of Light Combat Aircraft programme
Dubai
7 Indians killed, 9 injured in Dubai road accident
Strait of Hormuz
All 24 Indian crew rescued after fire incident on oil tanker MT Marivex
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI: When & where to watch Sooryavanshi live in India?
Israel Iran attack
How new escalation between Israel, Iran is an attack on Trump's war exit plan
Municipal Corporation
Bengal: Trinamool-run KMC Board dissolved, administrator appointed
Indian Railways
India's railway push: Vaishnaw says 'Want to add 3k regular trains in 5 years'
RINL Vizag Steel
Sudden explosion, ball of fire, molten steel: Inside details of Vizag tragedy
FIFA World Cup
10 oldest players at FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo to Modric; check full list