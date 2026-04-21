Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj biopic: Hiten Tejwani joins Subodh Bhave, see first pics!

New Delhi: Popular TV actor Hiten Tejwani is set to portray Raboo Dada alongside Subodh Bhave, who essays Neem Karoli Baba, in the upcoming spiritual biopic Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj, slated for release on April 24, 2026.

Neeb Karori Baba biopic

Directed by Sharad Singh Thakur, the film explores the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, aiming to bring his message of faith, devotion, and inner peace to a wider audience.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking about what drew him to the project, Tejwani revealed, “When Sharad ji approached me, I didn’t know much about Baba. Being in Mumbai, many of us haven’t visited places like Kainchi Dham, so I wasn’t really aware of him. But once I started reading and learning more, I realised how many followers he has and how many stories are associated with him.”

The actor shared that his character, Raboo Dada, created an immediate connection for him. “What intrigued me was that Raboo Dada is still alive. When I met him, I realised he is very happy-go-lucky and lively, even at the age of 85+. I found that similarity with myself quite interesting, and it helped me connect with the role.”

Recalling a significant moment, Tejwani said, “I happened to visit the ashram and was taken straight to the samadhi. I bowed my head there and told the priest that I was part of a film on Maharaj ji. It genuinely felt like Baba had called me there.”

The film also stars Samikssha Bhatnagar, Mohit Gupta, Hemant Pandey, Aaratii Naagpal, Varsha Manikchand, Hardeep Kaur, Aniruddh Dave, and Garima Agarwal. Produced by Balram Garg, Balvir Singh, Sharad Singh Thakur, Khadag Singh Gaur, and Neelam Singh, the film is presented by Anisha Films International in association with PC Jeweller and BSR Film Productions. The all-India release will be handled by First Film Studios LLP.

Hiten Tejwani on portraying real character

Talking about the challenges of portraying a real-life character, he said, “It’s always a responsibility to play someone real, especially when their life is connected to such a revered figure. While we hadn’t experienced the miracles ourselves, during the shoot, there were moments when things just fell into place, as if guided by something beyond us.”

He also highlighted an emotionally demanding scene. “There’s a moment where my character is saved by Baba and then breaks down in front of him. That was challenging because I had to imagine that emotional state. I just surrendered to the scene and let it flow.”

Reflecting on the overall experience, Tejwani added, “I am spiritual in real life—I pray, chant, and meditate. This film has strengthened my belief even more. Many times, we wondered how scenes would come together, but somehow everything worked out. It felt almost miraculous, as if his presence was guiding us throughout.”