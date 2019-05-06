Shriya Pilgaonkar joins 'Bhangra Paa Le' cast

Mumbai: Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has been roped in for Sneha Taurani's "Bhangra Paa Le". She will be making a special appearance, but "her character is extremely important to the film".

"It's a beautiful track set in the 1940," said a source. "I'm excited to be part of Sneha's debut film 'Bhangra Paa Le'. She is so much fun to work with," Shriya said in a statement.

The RSVP project also stars Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon.

"My track with Sunny in the film is beautiful. I was shooting in Punjab first time and I loved it. RSVP has been doing some really good work and I'm happy to be part of one of its upcoming films," she said.

Lauded for her performance in "Mirzapur", Shriya has an interesting line-up this year, including Gurinder Chadha's India-set drama "Beecham House", followed by Eros International's trilingual "Haathi Mere Saathi" and Anubhav Sinha's film "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai".