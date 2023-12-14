New Delhi: Shriya Pilgaonkar, known for her versatile acting prowess in path-breaking shows like 'Guilty Minds,' 'The Broken News,' 'Taaza Khabar, to name a few is all set to star as the female lead in Nikhhil Advani's next production! Shriya is known for her finesse with which her characters come to life and stay back long after its release. After a streak of awards and nominations recently, she will be seen portraying yet another challenging yet fun role in Dry Day.

In a highly anticipated collaboration, Shriya Pilgaonkar is set to grace the screen in the upcoming Amazon Original film, 'Dry Day.' Directed by the talented Saurabh Shukla and produced by Emmay Entertainment's Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, the movie boasts a stellar cast, including Jitendra Kumar and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Shriya expresses her excitement about the project, stating, “ The story of Dry Day is entertaining and will strike an emotional chord with the viewers. I enjoyed playing Nirmala and working with such an amazing team. Emmay Entertainment has produced some of the best shows in the recent past and I’m grateful to have got the opportunity to work with them. Also, this is the first time I’m doing a Holi song on screen which I’m most excited about!“

Shriya has won accolades for her performances in Guilty Minds, Broken News, and Taaza Khabar. Besides 'Dry Day, she has wrapped a shoot for Broken News 2 recently and has 2 films in the pipeline.