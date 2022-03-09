हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's debut Hindi film Mission Majnu gets a new release date!

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the espionage thriller Mission Majnu set in the 1970s has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of a RAW agent who lead a covert operation on Pakistani soil.

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna&#039;s debut Hindi film Mission Majnu gets a new release date!

New Delhi: Producer Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Guilty By Association's upcoming venture Mission Majnu starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu has locked a new release date. 

The film will now release on June 10, 2022. The production houses backing the film  RSVP and Guilty By Association take the announcement to their official social media account.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the espionage thriller set in the 1970s has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of a RAW agent who lead a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film also marks the Hindi debut of India’s sweetheart Rashmika Mandanna. 

The Shantanu Bagchi directorial brings to the fore a fresh pair and it is Sidharth's next after the hit Shershaah and Rashmika's much awaited debut after her monstrous blockbuster Pushpa. 

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media), written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, and directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.

 

