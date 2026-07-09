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Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah's 'The Vvaan' postponed again, gets a new release date

The makers of 'The Vvaan' have announced yet another release date for the much-awaited fantasy adventure starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film has been delayed multiple times as work continues on its ambitious visual effects and post-production.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 08:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 08:28 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah's 'The Vvaan' postponed again, gets a new release date
Image Credit: Tamannaah Bhatia, Instagram

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