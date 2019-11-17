Sidharth Malhotra elated with 'Marjaavaan' response

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra says he is happy that people have accepted him as an action hero once again with "Marjaavaan".

The film, which took an opening of Rs 7.03 crore on Friday, remained steady on Saturday and minted Rs 7.21 crore.

"‘Ek Villain' and ‘Brothers' introduced me as an action hero. I did not cater to this audience and today I am happy that they have given this kind of response to ‘Marjaavaan'," Sidharth said.

In "Marjaavaan", Sidharth plays a larger-than-life hero who breaks bones and utters dialogues that reminds of the Angry Young Man image of Bollywood's retro era. He plays a hotheaded young man who falls in love with a girl who cannot speak. The Milap Zaveri-directed "Marjaavaan" also features Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, the film has "maintained strong occupancy in mass belt/single screens on Day 2".

"Business should grow on Day 3... Eyes Rs 22 crore weekend... Friday 7.03 crore, Saturday 7.21 crore. Total: Rs 14.24 crore. #India business," he tweeted.