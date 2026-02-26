Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's 'Hasee Toh Phasee' to be re-released on March 6

Mumbai: Over the years, Bollywood has produced several feel-good films. One of them was the 2014 release Hasee Toh Phasee, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra

If you love this film, then there's great news for you. 'Hasee Toh Phasee' is now all set to be re-released in cinema halls on March 6.

Sharing the update, Dharma Productions on Instagram wrote, "Meeta, Nikhil and their chemistry is back where it belongs - the big screen! #HaseeTohPhasee re-releasing in cinemas, March 6th."

Helmed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Karan Johar, the romantic comedy-drama film received positive responses from the audience. The film also starred Adah Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Sharat Saxena and Neena Kulkarni.

Last year, the film dialogue "Sensations jaise sarsarahaat, sansanahaat, gudhgudahaat, dagmagahaat, fararahaat, thartharahat, kapkakahaat..." went viral, inspiring a slew of reels. Music producer Pextyle remixed the lines, and the catchy audio quickly became a trend. Even Parineeti Chopra joined in, creating her own reel.