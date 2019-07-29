close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jabariya Jodi

Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra's 'Jabariya Jodi' gets a new release date—Check latest poster

'Jabariya Jodi' is based on the concept of groom kidnapping and forced marriage which still happens in Bihar.

Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra&#039;s &#039;Jabariya Jodi&#039; gets a new release date—Check latest poster

New Delhi: Bollywood hottie Sidharth Malhotra and full of life actress Parineeti Chopra will be seen together in 'Jabariya Jodi', a film which is based on the concept of groom kidnapping in the country.

The makers have unveiled a new poster along with a new release date. The movie will now hit the screens on August 9, 2019. noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the poster with the fans.

He wrote: “And here comes the new poster of #JabariyaJodi with the new release date: 9 Aug 2019.”

The film was initially set to hit the screens on August 2, 2019.

This is the second time that Parineeti and Sidharth will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in `Hasee Toh Phasee`. If the trailer of the film is anything to go by, the film promises to leave you in splits with its quirky theme.

'Jabariya Jodi' is based on the concept of groom kidnapping and forced marriage which still happens in Bihar.

The movie is directed by Prashant Singh and written by Sanjeev K Jha.

 

Tags:
Jabariya JodiSidharth MalhotraParineeti ChopraJabariya Jodi new posterJabariya Jodi release date
Next
Story

Sanjay Dutt's look as Adheera out: Here's what all you can expect from KGF 2

Must Watch

PT12M18S

Azam Khan Apologises for 'Sexist' Remark, Rama Devi Refuses to Relent