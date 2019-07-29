Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra's 'Jabariya Jodi' gets a new release date—Check latest poster

New Delhi: Bollywood hottie Sidharth Malhotra and full of life actress Parineeti Chopra will be seen together in 'Jabariya Jodi', a film which is based on the concept of groom kidnapping in the country.

The makers have unveiled a new poster along with a new release date. The movie will now hit the screens on August 9, 2019. noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the poster with the fans.

He wrote: “And here comes the new poster of #JabariyaJodi with the new release date: 9 Aug 2019.”

And here comes the new poster of #JabariyaJodi with the new release date: 9 Aug 2019. pic.twitter.com/OwNoLFDFMX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

The film was initially set to hit the screens on August 2, 2019.

This is the second time that Parineeti and Sidharth will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in `Hasee Toh Phasee`. If the trailer of the film is anything to go by, the film promises to leave you in splits with its quirky theme.

'Jabariya Jodi' is based on the concept of groom kidnapping and forced marriage which still happens in Bihar.

The movie is directed by Prashant Singh and written by Sanjeev K Jha.