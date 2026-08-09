/Sidharth Malhotra reacts to Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’ trailer, calls it one of her best performances

She was heard saying, “So I truly believe Geetu and Yash manifested for me to be Nadia in this film. They saw it in me and believed that I was capable of this much before I knew that fearless leap I was ready to take as an actor. Today when I watch every little of our film, I just wanna say thank you. Thank you Geetu and Thank you for giving me a part that I know will be very very special for me as an actor in my journey. I think there will be Kiara before Toxic and a Kiara after Toxic.”