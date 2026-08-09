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  • /Sidharth Malhotra reacts to Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’ trailer, calls it one of her best performances

Sidharth Malhotra reacts to Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’ trailer, calls it one of her best performances

Sidharth Malhotra praised Kiara Advani’s intense performance in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, expressing excitement for the film’s August 26 theatrical release.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 04:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra reacts to Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’ trailer, calls it one of her best performances
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sidharth Malhotra reacts to Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’ trailer, calls it one of her best performances
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