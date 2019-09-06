Sidharth Malhotra- Riteish Deshmukh's 'Marjaavaan' gets a new release date—Details inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh had teamed up for the first time in 2014 for Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain'. And they are ready to entice the audience once again in 'Majaavaan'. The first look of the film released last month and left fans excited.

Now, a brand new poster has been unveiled along with the new release date. The film will now release on November 8 this year.

In the poster, Sidharth is seen in an intense avatar and looks dapper, as always! On the other hand, Riteish has a fierce look on his face and is seen in a completely new look.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Sidharth wrote, “Taareekh nayi hai lekin anjaam wahi hoga. Ishq mein maarenge bhi aur marenge bhi. Milte hain 8th Nov ko. #Marjaavaan@Riteishd #TaraSutaria @Rakulpreet @zmilap @itsBhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @iamDivyaKhosla @EmmayEntertain @Tseries”

Check out his post here:

Sharing the same poster, Riteish wrote, “Taareekh nayi hai lekin anjaam wahi hoga. Kaminon aur deewaanon ka saamna sar-e-aam hoga. Milte hai 8th Nov ko. #Marjaavaan”

The film also stars 'Student of the Year 2' actress Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh.

'Marjaavaan' has been helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri.