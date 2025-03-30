New Delhi: The much-anticipated action thriller Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has finally made its grand debut on the big screens today, and it’s already making waves at the box office. The excitement surrounding Salman Khan’s latest film is palpable, and fans have shown their enthusiasm by rushing to book their tickets in advance.

According to Sacnilk’s latest report, Sikandar has made an impressive mark in advance bookings. The film has grossed approximately Rs. 99.37 crore from regular 2D cinema screenings, with an additional Rs. 1.57 crore from IMAX 2D showings. The movie has sold more than 330,000 tickets across various formats, leading to a total advance box office collection of a staggering Rs. 10.09 crore, which is a promising sign for its opening performance.

‘Sikandar’ tells the captivating story of Sanjay Rajkot (Salman Khan) and his wife, Saisri Rajkot (Rashmika Mandanna), who belong to a royal family in Rajkot, Gujarat. The couple leads a peaceful and prosperous life, deeply loved by their people (praja), until their lives are turned upside down by the arrival of Arjun Pradhan (Prateik Babbar), the son of a powerful politician.

The film brings Salman Khan back to the big screen in a role that combines action, drama, and romance, and he is joined by the talented Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. In addition to the duo, the film features a stellar supporting cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. The advance booking numbers further suggest that the film is on track to do exceptionally well in its opening days, making it one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

With the Eid celebrations adding to the festive atmosphere, Sikandar is set to dominate the box office, continuing Salman Khan’s legacy as one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. As fans flock to theaters to catch the much-awaited release, Sikandar is poised to become a massive hit and deliver yet another blockbuster for the superstar.