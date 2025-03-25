Sikandar Advance Booking Opens: Tickets SOLD OUT In Netherlands, Germany; Film Releases On Eid 2025!

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead role is all set to open in theatres on March 30, 2025. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar advance bookings opened earlier this week in both Netherlands and Germany, and within hours, tickets for the initial screenings were sold out, leaving fans eagerly awaiting to witness the magic on the big screen.

Fans from across the two European countries have shown their excitement by quickly reserving seats, making the film one of the most eagerly awaited releases of 2025. The advance bookings for Sikandar are now open in India as well.

