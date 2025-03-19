Advertisement
SIKANDAR

Sikandar Announces Association With Kabaddi World Cup 2025

Salman Khan will be returning to the big screen during Eid 2025 with Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 11:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is undoubtedly the biggest film that everyone is eagerly waiting for. As the film’s fever continues to grip the masses, it has now taken over Kabaddi Team India & Team USA, with the makers announcing their association with the Kabaddi World Cup 2025. The film has been directed by AR Murugadoss.  

The USA Kabaddi Association, along with the makers of Sikandar, took to social media to share a video showcasing the teams drenched in the fever of Sikandar. They further captioned the post:

"Kabaddi World Cup ke Sikandar: Team India & Team USA... Powered by SIKANDAR. ..Bas Mudne ki der hai

We are extremely thrilled to announce our proud association with the most awaited blockbuster of 2025-SIKANDAR

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kabaddi (@usakabaddi)

#sikandareid2025 Heartfelt gratitude to Mr.Salman Khan, Mr. Sajid Nadiadwala and Team Sikandar for their support @beingsalmankhan In #Sajid Nadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss"

Salman Khan will be returning to the big screen during Eid 2025 with Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film promises to be an explosive cinematic experience with plenty more surprises still to come.

