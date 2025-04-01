Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Continues Strong Growth

New Delhi: Salman Khan's latest film, Sikandar, has made a strong start at the box office, earning ₹26 Cr. on its opening day (Sunday).

According to early estimates, the film continued its positive momentum with ₹29.00 Cr. on Day 2 (Monday), bringing its total collections to ₹55.00 Cr. after two days.

Despite releasing on a non-Eid day, Sikandar had a solid opening, thanks to the buzz surrounding the film and Salman Khan's star power. The film saw growth on Day 2, with early estimates of ₹29.00 Cr., which indicates that the film has been well-received by audiences, continuing its upward trajectory.

‘Sikandar’ follows the story of Sanjay Rajkot (Salman Khan) and his wife, Saisri Rajkot (Rashmika Mandanna), a couple from a royal family in Rajkot, Gujarat. Living a peaceful and prosperous life, they are adored by their people (praja). However, their world is shattered with the arrival of Arjun Pradhan (Prateik Babbar), the son of a powerful politician, whose presence disrupts their calm existence.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. With these early box office numbers, the film is set to maintain its strong performance in the days ahead as it continues to run successfully in theaters across India.