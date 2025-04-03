Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan Starrer Continues To Roar Globally, Mints Rs 158.5 Crore

New Delhi: Sikandar is making waves across the nation with its phenomenal box office run. Winning the hearts of audiences, the film is receiving tremendous love. Having arrived like a storm at the box office, it continues to hold strong and has now amassed a total of Rs 158.5 crore worldwide, showcasing the power of Salman Khan's stardom at its best.

It has been four days since Sikandar's release, and the film is consistently witnessing growth at the box office. After crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone on its second day, the film has now reached a total of Rs 158.5 crore worldwide, proving its dominance.

The makers took to Instagram and expressed gratitude to fans for the incredible run at the box office. Despite facing an unprecedented scale of piracy, the film remains unaffected.

Take A Look At The Post:

Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by acclaimed filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss, the film also marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and A.R. Murugadoss.

The action thriller stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Anjini Dhawan, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.

Sikandar was released in theaters on March 30.