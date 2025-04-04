Advertisement
SIKANDAR

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Continues Strong Run With Rs 7.02 Crore

Sikandar maintains its strong box office performance on Day 5, earning ₹7.02 crore in collections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2025, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Continues Strong Run With Rs 7.02 Crore (Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has emerged as a massive hit this Eid, solidifying its place as one of the top films of 2025. With Salman Khan's massive fanbase, the film has proven to be a box office powerhouse, earning ₹7.02 crore on its fifth day.

Despite challenges like piracy, Sikandar continues to perform exceptionally well, maintaining strong collections even during weekdays. The film's impressive box office journey has helped it cross the ₹100 crore mark in India, with a current total of ₹105.18 crore. Notably, Sikandar reached the ₹100 crore milestone globally on its second day, a testament to its widespread appeal.

With Salman Khan’s return to the big screen alongside the talented Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar is continuing its successful run, drawing audiences in theatres across the country. Backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala and visionary director A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to keep winning hearts for weeks to come.

