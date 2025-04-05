Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 6: Film Earns Rs 4.56 Cr., Maintains Strong Run

New Delhi: Since its release, Sikandar has been drawing massive crowds to theaters, captivating audiences with its thrilling action spectacle. With box office numbers steadily climbing, Salman Khan’s star power continues to shine as fans flock to see their beloved superstar on the big screen. On its 6th day, the film raked in ₹4.56 Cr., continuing its impressive box office run.

With Salman Khan leading the charge, Sikandar has garnered tremendous love from audiences far and wide. The film has managed to maintain strong box office performance, even during weekdays, with ₹4.56 Cr. collected on Day 6. Despite battling an unprecedented piracy issue, Salman’s unmatched stardom has kept the film's momentum alive. In an impressive feat, Sikandar crossed the ₹150 crore milestone worldwide in just four days, while surpassing ₹100 crore in India within five days of its release.

Featuring Salman Khan alongside the stunning Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar is backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by the talented A.R. Murugadoss. The film is continuing to dominate theaters and is a must-watch for fans of high-octane action and drama.