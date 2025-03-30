Sikandar Box Office Day 1(Early Prediction): Salman Khan Starrer Surpasses Rs 20 Crore Mark

New Delhi: Salman Khan's highly anticipated film has finally hit theatres, generating massive buzz ever since the trailer and chartbuster songs were unveiled. Now, the action thriller is making waves, with social media flooded with praise from fans and moviegoers for its action-packed extravaganza. Shockingly, the film fell prey to online piracy just hours before its theatrical run; however, this had minimal impact on its impressive box office figures.

Sikandar Box Office Day 1 (Early Predictions)

Salman Khan's Sikandar is expected to perform well despite being leaked online. Talking about the film’s Day 1 figures, early predictions suggest that the action thriller minted Rs 21.96 crore net in India on its first day across all languages. This data includes advance bookings till 9 PM, as per Sacnilk reports. Sikandar earned around 17.52 Cr India net on its first day for all languages. It had an overall 20.95% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Sikandar Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk's latest report, Sikandar has made an impressive mark in advance bookings. Salman Khan starrer has grossed approximately Rs 99.37 crore from regular 2D cinema screenings, with an additional Rs 1.57 crore from IMAX 2D showings. The movie has sold more than 330,000 tickets across various formats, leading to a total advance box office collection of a staggering Rs 10.09 crore, which is a promising sign for its opening performance.

Sikandar marks Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan's first collaboration and is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Anjini Dhawan and Prateik Babbar in crucial roles.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is released in theatres on March 30.