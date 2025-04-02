Sikandar Craze: Gaiety Galaxy Reopens Closed Theatre 'Gossip' Amid Fans' Demand

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest release Sikandar has managed to rake in the moolah at the box office. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. Harping on the fans' love for Bhaijaan's Eid films, the iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai is witnessing thunderous responses from moviegoers. In response to overwhelming demand, Gaiety Galaxy has not only increased the number of shows but has also reopened its third screen, 'Gossip', which had remained closed for an extended period.

Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai, said, "The re-opening of the third screen, Gossip, at Gaiety Galaxy marked the first time since Pushpa 2’s release. We had to open Gossip to accommodate the overwhelming demand for Sikandar. The excitement surrounding the film has been immense, and the growing crowd of moviegoers made it clear that we needed all three screens to keep up. Since Monday, all three screens have been in operation, with nearly 2000 seats in total, to meet the massive demand. Salman Khan’s powerful presence on screen and his fans' passion are the driving forces behind this move, showcasing the sheer scale of his stardom in bringing people back to the cinemas."

Reportedly, multiplexes across the country are also witnessing an increase in the number of shows due to the film’s widespread popularity.



Salman Khan’s stardom is at an all-time high, driving cinema audiences to theatres like never before.