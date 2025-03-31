Sikandar Day 1 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan Film Gets Bumper Rs 30.06 Cr Pre-Eid Opening

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar released worldwide on March 30, treating Bhaijaan fans with perfect Eidi. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna is high on the buzz word. The film has got a massive opening of Rs 30.06 crore in the pre EID period and emerged as one of the biggest openers of 2025, marking the beginning of its record-breaking spree.

With all the love from the masses, Sikandar hit the big screens yesterday, adding to the festive celebrations of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. Salman Khan's star power has taken over, and the film has registered a massive opening of Rs 30.06 crore Pre Eid, surpassing expectations.

The film has emerged as one of the biggest openers of 2025. While this is just the beginning, the film is set to achieve even bigger numbers on Eid today, and tomorrow’s numbers are expected to set a significant record.

Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by the master storyteller AR Murugadoss, the film is running successfully in theatres near you.