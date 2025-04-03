New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's big Eidi for his fans Sikandar is setting the Box Office on fire. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Bhaijaan. Ever since its release, the film has been ruling the hearts of the audience. It has been witnessing an amazing surge at the box office on weekdays, earning Rs 11.73 Cr. on Day 4.

On its fourth day in cinemas, Sikandar continues to receive tremendous love from the masses and has maintained a strong hold at the box office, collecting Rs 11.73 Cr. The film is now standing with the total of Rs 98.16 Cr domestic collections.

The film crossed the Rs 100 Cr worldwide milestone on its second day itself, making it Salman Khan’s 18th consecutive film to enter this esteemed blockbuster club. Despite the unprecedented scale of piracy, Salman’s stardom is on full display, with fans rushing to theaters to experience the film.

Sikandar marks Salman and Rashmika's first outing together on the big screens.