New Delhi: Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Sikandar is finally released in theatres. The action thriller became a victim of online piracy. Hours before the theatrical release, Sikandar was leaked online in HD print. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is released in theatres on Sunday (March 30), but shockingly, it was leaked online late Saturday (March 29). Producers removed the pirated version from several websites.

Trade Analyst Komal Nahta took to X handle and wrote, ''It’s the worst nightmare for any producer. A film being leaked before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that’s what happened last evening to Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar’, slated to release today in cinemas. ''

Nahta further disclosed that Sikandar is taken down from hundreds of websites, he wrote ''The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites last night but the harm had been done. The multiplication continued and is still continuing. Condemnable act which could cost the producer of the Salman starrer dear!.''

Piracy remains a significant concern for the film industry, severely impacting a movie’s box office performance, especially when produced on a large scale. Talking about Salman Khan's film Sikandar, fans have expressed their concern on social media. Showing support for the superstar, fans are determined to watch the film in theatres regardless.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in crucial roles.