Sikandar Marks Salman Khan’s 17th Consecutive Rs 100 Cr Blockbuster

New Delhi: Salman Khan has once again cemented his status as Bollywood's biggest superstar with the release of Sikandar, which has become his 17th consecutive film to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the box office.

Known for delivering hit after hit, Salman Khan's films have become synonymous with massive success, and Sikandar is no exception. With the film grossing ₹105.89 crore worldwide in just two days, the actor has now achieved an extraordinary streak that began with Dabangg in 2010.

This milestone underscores Salman’s immense star power and the unwavering loyalty of his fans, who eagerly await his Eid releases each year, making them a festival tradition.

Salman Khan’s ability to break records and consistently dominate the box office sets him apart from his contemporaries. As Sikandar continues to soar in theaters, there’s no doubt that the superstar is on track to shatter even more records in the future.