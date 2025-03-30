Movie: Sikandar

Director: AR Murugadoss

Cast: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar

Ratings: 3

A word of caution before I begin - It's not for the faint-hearted and only meant for Salman Khan fans.

Now, here we go!

Sikandar is a story of Sanjay Rajkot (Salman Khan) and his wife, Saisri Rajkot (Rashmika Mandanna) who belong to the royal family of Rajkot, Gujarat. He is loved by his people, the praja so to speak and their life is all hunky-dory until enters Arjun Pradhan (Prateik Babbar), who plays the son of a politician.

With a lot moving to and fro in his hassle, Sikandar's tough time begins when he decides to teach Arjun a lesson. He invites the wrath of his father Minister Pradhan, who is also a menacing politician played by (Sathyaraj). In between, a lot of happens, Rashmika's character meets a tragic end and yet she shines in her part.

Director AR Murugadoss has tried to intertwine subjects like corruption, politics, love and revenge with Salman ala Rohinhood Sikandar leading the pack of goodness in his battle. Salman in hi Bhaijaan avatar does look appealing and gets some cheers and whistles but there is a lack of solid writing in the screenplay to stitch all this together into a beautiful 70mm painting.

The dialogues are massy and exactly what you expect from the potboiler.

What remains the highlight of this big Salman Khan film is the action - be it gun fights or hand-to-hand sequences, audience stays glued to the screens. The songs including Zohra Jabeen and Sikandar Naache are already making waves.

South veteran Sathyaraj looks under-used - expectations from his character were much more. The director could have done justice to an actor of his calibre.

This Eid, book your tickets for Sikandar, if Bhaijaan is your favourite Khan and you really wanna end this week full of lull with a masala Bollywood banger!