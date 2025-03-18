Advertisement
SIKANDAR NAACHE

Sikandar Naache Song Out: Netizens Call Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna's Dance 'Dhamakedaar' Party Anthem - Watch

Here’s how netizens are reacting to Sikandar Naache

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sikandar Naache Song Out: Netizens Call Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna's Dance 'Dhamakedaar' Party Anthem - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After Sajid Nadiadwala's production Sikandar dropped a teaser of its dance number titled 'Sikandar Naache' on social media, excitement for the full song has been palpable. The makers released the entire song today, taking things up a notch with its swag-filled hook steps, popularly known as the ‘Dabke’ dance form.

Sikandar Naache Song

With Salman Khan owning the screen with his signature style and killer dance moves, and Rashmika Mandanna bringing grace and unstoppable energy to every frame, the song is a visual treat. The spectacular choreography by Ahmed Khan, combined with the presence of Turkish dancers, adds a unique flair to an already electrifying sequence.

This has created a frenzy among netizens, who are liking the track. Here’s how netizens are reacting to Sikandar Naache: 

A Netizen said, "#SikandarNaache is the PERFECT CHARTBUSTER!! What a dhamakedaar song"

Yet another Netizen wrote, "Salman Khan and Rashmika have stolen the show with #SikandarNaache"

A Netizen expressed, "#SikandarNaache what an upbeat track! Cannot stop grooving to it"

Yet another Netizen wrote, "Dhamakedaar aur Shaandaar Party Anthem for 2025! #SikandarNaache has me hooked"

Salman Khan returns to the big screen this Eid, alongside the captivating Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is helmed by AR Murugadoss.

