New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's dance move and Rashmika Mandanna's latest swag-filled dance number 'Sikandar Naache' teaser is here. The peppy dance number looks like a perfect party anthem. Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and is set to hit the screens on Eid. After Zohra Jabeen and Bam Bam Bhole, the makers released a teaser of Sikandar Naache today.

This song promises to set the stage on fire with some cool and swag-worthy hook steps. This song reunites superstar Salman Khan, visionary producer Sajid Nadiadwala and choreographer Ahmed Khan after blockbuster Jumme Ki raat from Kick.

The grand setup and the massive crowd of dancers who flew from Turkey specially for this song promises an explosion tomorrow.

Joined by the dazzling Rashmika Mandanna, the duo promises an unforgettable ride. The countdown for Sikandar release has begun, and the excitement looks palpable.