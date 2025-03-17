Advertisement
SIKANDAR NAACHE TEASER

Sikandar Naache Teaser: Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna's Dance Moves Are Full Of Swag - Watch

The countdown for Sikandar release has begun, and the excitement looks palpable.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sikandar Naache Teaser: Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna's Dance Moves Are Full Of Swag - Watch Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's dance move and Rashmika Mandanna's latest swag-filled dance number 'Sikandar Naache' teaser is here. The peppy dance number looks like a perfect party anthem. Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and is set to hit the screens on Eid. After Zohra Jabeen and Bam Bam Bhole, the makers released a teaser of Sikandar Naache today. 

This song promises to set the stage on fire with some cool and swag-worthy hook steps. This song reunites superstar Salman Khan, visionary producer Sajid Nadiadwala and choreographer Ahmed Khan after blockbuster Jumme Ki raat from Kick. 

The grand setup and the massive crowd of dancers who flew from Turkey specially for this song promises an explosion tomorrow.

Joined by the dazzling Rashmika Mandanna, the duo promises an unforgettable ride. The countdown for Sikandar release has begun, and the excitement looks palpable.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

