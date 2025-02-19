Sikandar NEW Poster: Salman Khan’s Intense Look Sets Internet On Fire - Fans Say, 'Aag Laga Di'

New Delhi: The anticipation for Salman Khan's Sikandar is reaching new heights. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film has been making headlines with its high-octane glimpses.

Following an action-packed teaser release on Salman Khan’s birthday, the makers amped up the excitement by unveiling a thrilling new poster on Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday.

This special gesture not only showcased the strong bond between Salman and Sajid but also intensified the buzz around their much-awaited reunion.

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the big reveal on February 27, which promises to take the film's excitement to the next level. Here’s how netizens are reacting:

One fan wrote, ''27th February ko Sajid bhai aur bhaijaan kya la rahe hai?

Poster dekhne ke baad intezaar nahi horaha"

27th February ko Sajid bhai aur bhaijaan kya la rahe hai? _

Poster dekhne ke baad intezaar nahi horaha______ pic.twitter.com/Jhf75ncPjj — Shriya Kanojia (@KanojiaShriya89) February 19, 2025

Another wrote, ''Wondering if NGE and Salman will be posting the trailer or what on 27th February, cannot wait for the next drop after the electrifying poster''

Wondering if NGE and Salman will be posting the trailer or what on 27th February, cannot wait for the next drop after the electrifying poster ______ pic.twitter.com/oEeTp0x5BS — shriya (@alisha1302002) February 19, 2025

Adding to the excitment another fans wrote,''Poster ne toh aag laga di ab 27 February ko kya aayega ?? Ye saal pakka Sikandar ka hai''

Poster ne toh aag laga di ab 27 February ko kya aayega ?? Ye saal pakka Sikandar ka hai____ pic.twitter.com/e84UlJkH5p — aleena (@aleena_112000) February 19, 2025

One wrote, ''Bhaijaan aur Sajid Bhai ab aur ruka nahi ja raha jaldi se 27th February aajaye ! Excitement badhti ja rahi hai''

Bhaijaan aur Sajid Bhai ab aur ruka nahi ja raha jaldi se 27th February aajaye ! Excitement badhti ja rahi hai______ pic.twitter.com/fA7ltfK8hr — Rani (@rockykirani) February 19, 2025

Salman Khan is set to make his big-screen comeback on Eid 2025 with 'Sikandar', co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. With a stellar cast including Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal, the film is among the most anticipated releases of the year.

Sikandar promises an electrifying cinematic experience, with more surprises in store. Fans eagerly await the film, anticipating another blockbuster from the beloved superstar.